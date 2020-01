RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — One business celebrated a special anniversary with the opening of a new building.

Shields Auto Center opened a new dealership at 850 Broadmeadow Road. The Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony fo the new building today.

Officials say this has been more than a year in the making. In addition to the new building, they are celebrating 25 years of being a Ford and Chrysler dealer.