Car crashes through house, injuring kids

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Kids were hurt when a car ran into a bedroom where they were sleeping.

This happened around 5:30 in the morning on Saturday morning at a house on Hollyhill Drive. The driver of the vehicle took off right after. Police later found the vehicle, collected evidence inside, and came up with possible suspects, but they haven’t been able to figure out who was driving it at the time.

It’s disconcerting to the family knowing whoever did this hasn’t been held accountable. Donna Schultz was asleep when she heard a jolting sound coming into her home. It was a car plowing through the front wall. She says, “It went into the bedroom. There were five boys in that bedroom on the bed. Three of them were injured but not serious injuries.”

The mattress now sits outside with skid marks from where the tire ran over it. Debris fell on top of the kids. Schultz says, “It’s by the grace of God that they’re still alive. It’s just been very traumatic for all of us. After they came through my home they backed up and they left.”

When police found the car it was abandoned. Schultz says, “I just wish whoever did this would come forward. You almost took six lives in my home last night and they were all children.”

Her daughter, Beth Schultz has noticed cars speeding down Hollyhill Drive is a reoccurring problem. She says, “There have been cars flying through here. They’ve hit other cars in front of our house. There’s actually a hub cap from a week ago where a car hit the same rock.”

Their landlord agreed to put concrete poles in front of the yard and house to create a barrier to stop cars from getting through.

Police told the family they’re confident they’ll be able to develop a good case and identify whoever was involved.

The family said they’d like to see the city put up speed bumps on the street. Public Works says generally they don’t install those. But if speeding is an issue in your neighborhood, you can call the Public Works Engineering Department and request an electronic speed feedback trailer. Those can be temporarily placed on streets to help monitor drivers’ speed.