Car crashes into utility pole

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICA) — First responders in Springfield were called out to a car crash Sunday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on North Grand Avenue near Columbia Street.

Springfield firefighters say the car caught on fire and they had to extricate the driver, who was then taken to an area hospital.

A Springfield Police lieutenant says the driver was left with minor injuries after the crash.

The fire union says City Water, Light and Power crews are working on replacing the utility pole the car hit.

Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid the area, as the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Photo by Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37.