Car crashes into salon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A building and salon owner said their morning got off to a frightening start after someone called to let them know a car drove into their salon.

It happened Monday morning on North Grand Avenue in Springfield.

“I was very surprised to get a phone call this morning to say that somebody drove through the building. That’s a heck of a way to wake up,” said building owner Charlie Salvo.

“I thought he was playing a game until he said, ‘this ain’t April Fools Day.’ so, I’m like great. I came, ran and threw on some clothes. Then me and my son came over here,” said salon owner Diedre Perez.

Police said the driver went off the road and hit a guide wire before landing on his side and hitting the building. The owner said she is grateful her doors were closed when it happened.

“With this coronavirus and everything going on, it’s heartbreaking but again, it’s just a structure. We’re alive. So I’m not worried about the building, I’m glad nobody was hurt.

If we had been inside, we would have been very banged up, very hurt. So I’m thanking god for that,” Perez said.

The salon recently reopened after being closed due to COVID-19, making the incident all the more surreal.

“I didn’t take any loans out, I just kept reinvesting my money into the shop, so all of this is my heart, so it hurts,” Perez said.

Though the car dealt a blow to the salon, owners are confident all will be restored soon.

“We’re going to rebuild and put it back up, going to get it put back in place, “Perez said.

Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and take to the hospital with a head injury. He was sedated. His condition has not been disclosed.