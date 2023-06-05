LOXA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in the Coles County town of Loxa was damaged on Sunday after a car crashed into the front porch. Three people were hurt in that crash, officials said.

Personnel from the Lincoln Fire Protection District and Charleston Fire Department responded to the intersection of North Loxa and Stockton Roads just before 6 p.m. Lincon Fire officials said on Facebook that two cars were involved in a collision, one of which hit a house located at the intersection.

The crash damaged the house’s siding and a decorative support on the front of the porch, but the house sustained no major structural damage. Three people were taken from the scene to the hospital, one of whom needed to be transferred to an air ambulance.

Officials also took the opportunity to remind drivers to use caution as they approach rural intersections, as many do not have stop signs or traffic control devices.