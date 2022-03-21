SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A two vehicle crash took place in Champaign County on Saturday.

It happened on Dunlap Avenue at Curtis Road in Savoy around 9:00 p.m.

The crash involved a Champaign County Sheriff’s Department vehicle.

Illinois State Police District 10 Troopers responded to this accident.

Officials said a 2010 Black Nissan Altima tried turning left from Dunlap Road onto Curtis Road, but a 2020 White Ford Explorer driven by the deputy failed to yield the right of way. That’s when the Nissan hit the squad car.

The driver and passenger of the squad car were hospitalized with injuries, while the driver of the Altima refused medical attention.

The driver of the Altima was also cited for failing to yield at an intersection.