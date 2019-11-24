Woman found dead in home after car crash causes fire

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA) — Last night, an elderly woman in Decatur died when a teenager crashed into her home. The crash was followed by flames.

“So, I’m sitting on the couch. I hear boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. Like, no exaggeration,” says neighbor Breonna Bredami Woodley.

Bredami Woodley ran outside her house and called 911. She says she could not believe what she was seeing because she knew who was inside.

“When I found out it was her house, I shook even more. I said, that’s an elderly lady. She’s 87 years old,” says Bredami Woodley.

It happened on the 2300 block of E. Locust Street.

When firefighters got to the scene, they say they shut off the gas and contained the fire. It took them several house to get it under control.

After that, they went inside. They found the elderly woman dead, and her home was destroyed.

“Oh my god ya’ll. She just lost her life, ” says Bredami Woodley. “That’s the worst way to die or pass.”

The police report says the 17-year-old driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries. He was later arrested for DUI and is now facing other pending charges.

“Because how did you run your car into her house? How?” asks Bredami Woodley.

The Decatur police and fire departments are still investigating the deadly crash.