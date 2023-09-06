MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Macon County said several cars throughout the county were broken into overnight, and they are urging people to take the simple step of locking their doors.

Bobby Fitzgerald, Chief of Police in Maroa, took to social media on Wednesday to inform others of the burglaries. While Fitzgerald said there were no reports of burglaries in Maroa, there were reports in Warrensburg, Niantic and Harrisburg.

Anyone who finds evidence that their vehicles were broken into and gone through are advised to call 911.

Fitzgerald also reminded people to lock their car doors, as almost all of the overnight burglaries involved unlocked doors.