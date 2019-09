SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- SPARC CEO Greg O’Connor said there are far fewer people with disabilities working for state agencies than there were ten years ago. His organization advocates for those workers, and he believes Illinois' new internship program will create more full-time opportunities for them.

“For the folks that we support, work gives them options, because they get paid and it gives them dignity because they are productive,” O’Connor said. “This at least gives them the dignity part.”