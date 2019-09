CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency crews are on scene of a one vehicle accident.

It’s near the intersection of Staley and Cardinal Roads in Champaign. First responders were called out around noon for the accident. It involved one vehicle. The coroner is currently on scene.

The car is on its side on the railroad tracks. We are waiting to hear more from police on how the accident happened. Traffic is down to one lane at this time.