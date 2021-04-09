Capitol Police investigator accused of DUI after deadly crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are dead and two others seriously hurt after a crash in Christian County. A Capitol Police investigator is accused of DUI.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Route 48 between Taylorville and Stonington. State Police said 46-year-old Robert Hodson was driving northbound when he entered the southbound lane trying to pass a car in front. He hit another head-on.

Two people in that car were killed, including the 19-year-old driver.

The Secretary of State’s Office said Hodson is currently off without pay. The office said they are waiting for the final report from State Police to determine further action.