SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — New House Speaker Chris Welch (D-Hillside) reacted to the news of a 22-count indictment against his predecessor last week, crediting the courage of the 19 Democrats who stepped up to deny Madigan’s re-election as speaker.

Welch chaired the House Special Investigative Committee, which concluded without issuing any conclusions or findings about Madigan’s involvement in the ComEd corruption case. On Wednesday, Welch repeated his claims that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, not the legislature, was the proper forum to handle criminal complaints.

“I said all along during the course of that process that I thought that there was a more appropriate forum to deal with the things that we had been hearing in the public domain,” Welch said outside of the Speaker’s office doors on Wednesday. “And I thought that forum was the United States Attorney’s Office. The United States Attorney’s Office has all the resources that it needs to properly and thoroughly investigate allegations of corruption.”

Former House Republican Grant Wehrli, who sat on the Special Investigative Committee, claimed Welch and his Democratic colleagues shut down the 2020 probe because it was revealing damning information about how Madigan wielded his power to place his political allies on corporate boards.

“That’s why they shut it down,” Wehrli said on Capitol Connection. “We had one witness, and that one witness shed new light on Speaker Madigan’s operations. And so they did not want any more witnesses coming forward because they didn’t want any new information coming out.”