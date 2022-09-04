SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Sunday.

In a statement, officials in Mendoza’s office said she is vaccinated and boosted and is only experiencing mild symptoms. Mendoza herself encouraged others to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots in order to be best protected against developing serious or life-threatening symptoms.

Mendoza’s positive test result will result in the cancelation of a “full schedule of events” that includes appearances at Labor Day parades in Crystal Lake, Rock Island and Moline, meeting with members of the Islamic Society of North America in Rosemont and other events. Mendoza extended her “deepest regrets” to parade attendees and Islamic Society members.

An address Mendoza was schedule to give on Tuesday in Chicago about Illinois’ finances will be rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 14.