Supreme Court to promote inclusion through new position

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Efforts to lessen racial injustice continue to spring forward around the nation. Here in Illinois, one branch of state government is taking a step to do its part in making sure everyone achieves equal protection under the law.

The Illinois Supreme Court is hiring for a new role they hope will help fix flaws that have surfaced in the justice system over time.

The court is looking to bring a Chief Diversity Inclusion Officer (CDIO) on board. Their goal is for the officer to introduce ideas, rules and procedures for the courts to follow to lessen negative impacts within the system that disproportionately affects minorities. While the court recognizes this is a step to correct longstanding issues, experts said it’s an important move by the state.

“It’s good that there is a growing recognition that steps need to be taken. We have, in this state, a high percentage of people who are incarcerated that are African American and Latino.

A high percentage. Most of population is white so there is an inherent problem there obviously,” said John Hanlon, executive director of the Illinois Innocence Project.

The court acknowledges that racism exist in many facets of life but they say persistant research and action are required to change that.

This position will be an executive level hire.

The person will work with the court’s administrative director and court leader.

Anyone who fits the job qualifications listed here will be considered.