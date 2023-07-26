SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state and the labor union AFSCME officially ratified a new contract for state workers, and it includes a big pay raise.

State workers will see a nearly 18 percent pay raise over the next four years, and four percent of that raise will kick in immediately.

“I feel like this contract reflects how they they realize the benefit of us, and they appreciate us,” Valerie Medley, an employee at the Department of Public Health and a member of the AFSCME bargaining committee said. “And so I feel that yeah, this contract really shows that this state cares about their state employees.”

The contract was a culmination of six months of negotiating. Governor J.B. Pritzker celebrated the deal.

“This contract represents a partnership that won’t just expand our pool of state employees—it will strengthen our state’s workforce and provide opportunity for employees and their families,” Pritzker said. “I’m thankful for a productive negotiation that led to a contract which recognizes the valuable contributions of state employees and makes government more efficient.”

The contract has some benefits for the state, too. It streamlines the hiring process and clears up language around hiring from applicants online. And the contract allows the state to streamline disciplinary processes for employees who frequently do not show up for work.

The pay raises and other stipends in the contract are expected to cost the state around $625 million dollars over the four years.

AFSCME officials also highlighted that contract keeps the cost of employees maintaining their health insurance down.

“The state wanted hefty cost shifting from our members, we were able to really prevent that,” AFSCME Labor Relations Specialist Chuck Stout said. “And they still have affordable, good quality health insurance.”

Governor Pritzker said the new contract proves Illinois is a pro-union state. AFSCME officials were inclined to agree.

“We firmly believe Illinois is a pro labor state, we’d always like it to be more pro labor,” Stout said. “But at the end of the day, when we compare it to the states around us, it’s still one of the best places to work and live, because our members have a union that stands up for them.”