SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Public schools in Illinois are recovering slowly from the pandemic, but there are still some lasting effects.

Overall proficiency levels are on the rise, according to the report, but chronic absenteeism remains a big problem.

Last School year, 30 percent of students missed 10 or more days of school.

Illinois State Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders joined Capitol Connection to discuss the findings of the report card.