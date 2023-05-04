FILE – Assault rifles are displayed at Coastal Trading and Pawn, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state is once again allowed to enforce the assault weapon ban after a federal court of appeals reversed last week’s ruling.

The reversal comes one week after a federal judge stopped the state from enforcing the law.

Once again, shops will not be allowed to sell certain guns that are outlined in the law.

“We are pleased with the court’s decision to stay the preliminary injunction issued by the Southern District,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “The decision means that the Protect Illinois Communities Act remains in effect throughout Illinois. We continue to be committed to defending the law’s constitutionality in court.”

There is still a long legal battle ahead for Illinois’s assault weapons ban. Several cases relating to gun control measures are currently moving through courts across the country. At least one is expected to reach the U.S. Supreme Court.