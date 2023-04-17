SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Republican legislators are advancing tax incentives they hope will help retain the state’s businesses.

In a news conference Monday, Senate Republican Leader John Curran (R-Downers Grove) proposed solutions that prevent more companies from leaving the state. Several high-profile businesses have vacated the state in recent years, including Tyson Foods, Boeing, and Caterpillar.

“Illinois is rich with potential, an educated workforce, and a long history of innovation,” Curran said. “Today we are here to advocate for policy solutions to help Illinois attract and retain businesses and investment in our communities.”

Curran blamed Governor J.B. Pritzker for tax increases after the graduated income tax amendment championed by him was not adopted in 2020.

At a meeting with investors Monday, Pritzker bragged about the state’s improved finances under his tenure.

“Our legislature has really done a great job over the last few years of being aligned in our goal, to lift up our credit, to make sure that we’re doing the right things fiscally for the state,” the governor said.

Sen. Win Stoller (R-Peoria) has filed a bill to eliminate the franchise tax for the state’s businesses, a tax he said less than half of the states have.

“It penalizes businesses for locating or expanding in Illinois,” Stoller said.

The state has three franchise taxes that every business pays: a tax when a business is started, an annual renewal tax and an extra tax if more capital is invested into the business.

“In the simplest of terms, the franchise tax in Illinois is on money used to build a business, not its revenue,” Stoller said. “Franchise tax is a deeply flawed approach to taxing businesses.”

Illinois was set to eliminate the franchise tax between 2020 and 2024 with a 2019 law. That law was amended in 2021.

Another idea mentioned would benefit businesses who stay in Illinois long-term. Senator Seth Lewis (R-Bartlett) would give businesses a legacy tax incentive, a $100 annual tax credit for each business for every year their headquarters were located in Illinois.

“Our state has a lot to offer: its location, its labor force, its logistical capability,” Lewis said. “We should be a place where people want to live, and I want to offer those businesses who have made the conscious choice to be in our state.”

The bill would also give companies $100 in tax credits for each worker with an Illinois residence on payroll who has worked for at least six months, with an even higher rate for hiring union workers.

Some other proposals include cutting filing fees for LLCs in half, eliminating the state’s Estate Tax, and other tax credits that would help fund research and innovation within the state.