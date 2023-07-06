SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One Illinois State Senator wants to make sure that the next Fourth of July, the money Illinoisans spend on fireworks stays in the state.

Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) wants to make some fireworks legal in Illinois. He’s talking about those that temporarily explode and make sound for amusement purposes, like bottle rockets and Roman candles. Commercial-grade fireworks, however, would remain excluded.

Rose said he wants to legalize fireworks to boost tax revenue in Illinois. He pointed out all of Illinois’ surrounding states sell fireworks.

“It’s another reason to go across state lines and spend your money and pay taxes in some other state,” Rose said. “I mean, it’s always been just absolutely ridiculous that every state around us is making money, putting people to work, paying taxes and everything else. You know, often Illinois people traveling to Missouri, Indiana, Wisconsin, etc.”

Rose said Illinois should be getting that tax money, and that could happen the next Fourth of July with a change to Illinois law. An amendment to the Fireworks Regulation Act passed the Senate earlier this year; it’s now up to the House to pass the legislation.

“We’ll see. I’m encouraged with the Senate’s action,” Rose said. “Took many years of introducing bills, I introduced bills for many years. This year we got something moved over to the House, so that’s a positive. Hopefully the House will take it up in the veto session.”

Rose said Illinois wouldn’t get every firework that surrounding states offer, but they’re chipping away at firework regulations.

Not everyone is on board with Rose’s proposal, however. The Illinois Fire Chiefs Association, representing 1,600 fire chiefs in the state, expressed their disapproval in a statement on its website, saying there are inherent dangers with handling fireworks that people may not recognize.

“These devices are not toys, they are not novelty items,” the Association said. “They should not be available for purchase or use throughout Illinois without any regulation whatsoever.”

Rose said Illinoisans are already getting fireworks and will continue to use them in Ilinois, with or without making them legal.

“This draconian rule that is completely out of touch with not just the Midwest, but the rest of the country, Rose said.

Others have expressed support for Rose’s proposals, like Larry Schlabach. He’s helped run the fireworks show in Arthur for more than two decades, and said people in Illinois should be able to make their own decisions.

“I feel like the residents of Illinois are as responsible as residents in any other state,” Schlabach said.

He also doesn’t think that letting people buy fireworks in Illinois would take anything away from the crowds at Arthur’s big display.

“What we shoot is another level from consumer and we don’t compete with consumer fireworks at our show,” Schlabach said.

Rose also cited the fact that Illinoisans already use fireworks when asked about safety concerns.

Several police departments WCIA reached out to said no firework citations were handed out during the holiday.