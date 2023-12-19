SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The rest of the U.S. may follow Illinois’ example of training beauty professionals on spotting the signs of abuse and sexual assault.

Illinois was the first state to require all licensed cosmetologists, estheticians, hair braiders, or nail technicians to get one hour of training on domestic violence and sexual assault awareness as a part of their license. The law has been in effect since the start of 2017.

Now, Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) is hoping to expand the law nationwide with the SALONS Stories Act, to incentivize states to train more cosmetologists with free domestic violence prevention training.

The Illinois senator said if properly trained, how salon workers handle domestic violence situations could save their clients’ lives.

“Victims of domestic violence often don’t know where to turn or who to talk to, but they do often continue going to their salons, which puts beauty professionals in a unique position of potentially being among the first people who can recognize signs of abuse,” Duckworth said.

Duckworth has received support from across the aisle with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN). Tennessee passed a similar law in 2021.

“There is no better community to recognize this abuse and help victims than beauty professionals,” Blackburn said. “Some women, even at their most vulnerable and isolated, will continue going to the salon and building relationships with their cosmetologists. This is a common-sense bipartisan bill to help equip cosmetologists with resources necessary to identify and support victims of domestic violence.”

While the programs show signs of abuse and resources to offer victims, the trainings do not make a salon worker a mandated reporter. The cosmetologists are also protected from criminal liability.

The Professional Beauty Association, a national advocacy group for beauty workers, also offers Cut It Out, a free training program for its members on domestic violence awareness.

“The Professional Beauty Association lends its support to the SALONS Stories Act, recognizing the vital intersection of beauty professionals and domestic violence awareness, as this legislation aligns with the industry’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of clients, fostering a supportive environment, and leveraging the unique relationships between beauty professionals and clients to address and combat domestic violence effectively,” Director of Government Affairs for the Professional Beauty Association Myra Reddy said.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, more than 12 million people in the U.S. are victims of intimate partner violence each year.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.