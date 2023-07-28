SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) –- The Illinois Secretary of State said that soon, people will no longer have to wait in long lines to renew a driver’s license.

Starting Sept. 1, people will be required to make appointments at Illinois’ busiest Secretary of State facilities. It’s called the Skip the Line program.

“It’s easier for consumers when they have the opportunity to reserve a specific time that accommodates their schedule,” Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said at a press conference Thursday. “That’s the world that we live in now. That’s what this program is doing. We are offering services to customers when it works for them. You no longer have to block out the whole day to visit a DMV. Now, we are here when you want us.”

The appointment requirement applies to 44 facilities across the state, including 20 in Central Illinois and downstate. Champaign, Springfield and Decatur are on the list.

People will only need to reserve a time for driver’s services like getting a driver’s license, REAL ID, a regular ID card and taking driving tests.

People will still be able to walk into those facilities if they need a vehicle title or to renew their license plate sticker.

“We want to make the process as straightforward and efficient as possible so that our customers can obtain the services they need quickly and easily,” Giannoulias said.

That’s not the only change. Also starting on Sept. 1, locations are shifting from a Tuesday through Saturday schedule to a Monday through Friday schedule, open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Some places will also be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Giannoulias’ office is also encouraging people to go online for some services like renewing a license or getting a license plate sticker.

To make an appointment at a Secretary of State facility, visit ilsos.gov or call (844) 817-4649.