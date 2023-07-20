SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – People behind bars awaiting trial could be eligible for a hearing to be released. It’s one of the guidelines that will be implemented when cash bail is eliminated.

Sangamon County is figuring out how that process will work. There are about 280 people currently in the County Jail awaiting trial.

“The people that were currently in custody are going to have to file a motion for a hearing to have their case considered,” Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said. “And so it’s gonna be a tiered system depending on what charge you’re in here for, depending on your criminal history, depending on if you’re a flight risk. There’s a lot of components that come into that issue.”

On Tuesday, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled to uphold the SAFE-T Act, paving the way to eliminate cash bail in Illinois starting Sept. 18. When that day comes, people currently in pre-trial detention could get a hearing to be considered for pre-trial release.

“The inmates that are here now, we have a lot of Class X felons that are not going to be eligible, a lot of flight risk, a lot of violent individuals, and that’s typically who we’re going to house here anyway,” Campbell said. “So, I don’t think we’re going to be releasing a lot when it’s all said and done. But again, that will be up to the court to determine.”

The SAFE-T Act lays out the guidelines for people arrested before Sept. 18. People charged with forcible felonies like first degree murder, criminal sexual assault or kidnapping could have a hearing within 90 days to be considered for release. That also applies to people who are considered a threat to public safety.

Others considered a flight risk could have one within 60 days, and people with all other offenses could get one within seven days.

“We’re not having this all happen at the snap of the finger, there’s intentionality,” State Sen. Robert Peters (D-Chicago) said.

Those timetables were not in the original version of the law. They were added along with a list of other changes at the end of last year. The changes provided clarity that got some state’s attorneys on board.

“I really think that those changes have solved a lot of those problems,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said. “And we will be holding people in detention if the judge issues an order to detain.”

Even though people behind bars awaiting trial could be eligible for a hearing, it’s not guaranteed they’ll be released. That’s up to a judge to decide.