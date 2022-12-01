SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate has passed a trailer bill that would clarify language on several parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act.

The Illinois Senate passed the bill after introducing it Wednesday with a vote among party lines of 38-17. Democratic senators all voted for it, while Republicans voted against it. The bill needed a supermajority of at least 36 votes to pass.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Robert Peters (D-Chicago), called Illinois on the forefront of civil rights for passing the bill.

““This bill protects the intent of the Pretrial Fairness Act,” said State Senator Robert Peters (D-Chicago).

The bill has several groups that formerly argued the current law officially sided as neutral to the bill including the ACLU of Illinois, the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Illinois State Bar Association.

“It was pertinent to bring together a diverse group of individuals to create a comprehensive plan that maintains the intent of the SAFE-T Act while ensuring our court systems have the tools they need to serve their communities,” Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) said. “I am proud of our effort to improve the consistency within the law.”

But Senate Republicans said the bill still has massive flaws.

“While this newest trailer bill takes some good steps, it is still far away from what we need to keep Illinoisans safe,” Sen. Jason Barrickman (R-Bloomington) said. “This bill does not address the millions of dollars in costs that the SAFE-T Act will create, and it does little to empower judges to keep dangerous criminals behind bars.”

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, who are also expected to vote on the bill Thursday. The pre-trial release portion of the SAFE-T Act would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

This is a developing story that will be continued to be updated.