SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All eyes are on the race for Illinois’ governor and other top of the ticket races for this year’s general election. But Republicans are also eyeing a pair of races for the Illinois Supreme Court as a way to grow their influence in Springfield.

Republicans are running two candidates for two open Supreme Court seats. Former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran is facing Democrat Circuit Judge Elizabeth Rochford, while sitting Republican Supreme Court Justice Michal Burke is running against Democrat Appellate Court Judge Mary O’Brien.

“If the Republicans win both open seats, then the Republicans would have a majority and that, again, can have implications for collective bargaining for pensions for tort reform, you know, a whole number of things that, you know, where it is important,” said University of Illinois Springfield Professor Emiritus Kent Redfield.

If Republicans take control of the Supreme Court, it could have major implications on how the state handles abortion and reproductive rights going forward. When Roe v. Wade was overturned, it left the decision to the states and the Supreme Court could end up weighing in on future Illinois policy.