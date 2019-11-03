Report: House speaker son sought business while fundraising

FILE – In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Even the normally unflappable speaker of the Illinois House had to pause at the sight of FBI agents entering the Democratic side of the Capitol building this week and later hauling away containers of documents from a lawmaker’s office. Mike Madigan has looked this year as half a dozen Democrats have been charged or had agents raid their homes and offices. (Justin Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — A published report says the son of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan invited a suburban mayor to a fundraiser for his father around the time he was trying to convince that suburb’s officials to hire his insurance company.

The Chicago Sun-Times cites an Aug. 27, 2018, email from Andrew Madigan to Alsip Mayor John Ryan inviting him to a $500-a-ticket “Mayors for Speaker Madigan” event. The email came after yearlong discussions about how Alsip might hire Alliant/Mesirow Insurance Services, where Andrew Madigan is an executive.

The newspaper previously reported several southwest suburbs were recently targeted by federal agents as part of a wide-ranging probe, including the use Alliant/Mesirow. No charges have been announced.

Ryan declined comment.

Neither Madigan returned calls. The speaker has said his son’s business dealings have nothing to do with his state leadership.