Redistricting battle ends with both chambers passing new legislative maps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The months long political battle over the legislative maps could now end with the Governor’s signature.

If the governor approves the maps, the districts will be used in elections for the next decade.

To view the proposal for the new maps for House, Senate and Judicial districts click here.

The final version of the maps were field early Friday morning. The original draft posted by Democrats last week was updated following a handful of public hearings over the last week.

House republicans continued to grill democrat lawmakers on what data was used to draw the map.

“If we want somebody else to draw the map like the sponsor admitted, we got great ideas over here,” Representative Tim Butler (R- Springfield) said. “You have great ideas. A bunch of you have voted for a commission to help draw maps.”

Representative Jay Hoffman said it was the Legislature’s constitutional duty to draw the map. He cited house republican spending on the redistricting political battle while questioning where their version of the map is.

“I have a 4 year old grandson,” Hoffman said. “He draws with Crayons. He’s drawn a better map than you guys have. You didn’t even put one together.”

Democrats say they used data from the American Community Survey’s five year estimate released back in 2019.

“We’ve been asking what data they’ve been using for months,” Representative Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) said at a press conference Friday morning. “They withheld that information until this morning, and they refuse to they refuse to elaborate on on what election data other In saying election results were used, frankly, they owe it to everyone in this room and the people of Illinois to be a lot more transparent about what data they use and how they use it.”

The maps passed in the House of Representatives by a 71-45.