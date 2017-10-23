Rauner announces re-election run

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Bruce Rauner has officially announced he’s running for re-election in 2018.

He did it with a new campaign ad cruising on his favorite set of wheels; his Harley. His long-awaited announcement comes just one day before lawmakers return for veto session.

His new ad talks about progress and the need for things like property tax relief and real term limits, but the ad’s overall message is fighting back against House Speaker Michael Madigan (D).

Rauner takes jabs at Madigan saying voters have a choice to either elect the same corrupt career politicians or it’s time to stand up and fight.

While Rauner may have some competition after signing a bill using taxpayer dollars to fund abortions, he says a coalition of conservative anti-abortion groups did meet over the weekend to seek an alternative candidate which, in talks, is Jeanne Ives, of Wheaton.

Rauner’s announcement does come after some doubts, especially after signing the controversial abortion bill and major changes to his staff which includes three chiefs of staff in three months.

But, money is also a big factor which could be preventing some Republicans from running against Rauner. He has already raised $70 million for his election bid; $50 million which he donated himself.

Petitions to run in the primary are due in December.