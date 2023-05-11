SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois police officers may soon get better benefit for officers disabled in the line of duty.

A bill sponsored by Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) would match the benefit rates officers disabled in the line of duty for University of Illinois to the municipal officers’ rate. Right now, university police officers only are covered 50% of their salary if they are disabled in the line of duty compared to 65% for Illinois’ municipal officers.

The senator said university police officers are increasingly called into dangerous situations.

“Bad guys don’t care what department a cop works for, and when an officer gets hurt, it shouldn’t matter either,” Rose said. “They should get the same benefits whether they work for U of I PD or the City of Champaign PD.”

The bill now heads to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk.