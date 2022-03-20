SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — As a handful of GOP hopefuls are building primary campaigns to run for governor, their allies in the House and Senate are ramping up their criticism of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s handling of state agencies.

Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) hammered Pritzker’s administration for its handling of heavy case loads at the Department of Children and Family Services, record jobless claims and fraud at the Illinois Department of Employment Security and a backlog in processing FOID card forms at the Illinois State Police.

The director of DCFS, Marc Smith, has been held in contempt of court seven times in recent weeks for issues related to placing children safely in foster homes.

“I don’t have anything against Marc Smith personally,” Mazzochi said. “But I will say this: it is extraordinarily unusual for a court to hold the agency head personally in contempt of court for not following through on prior court orders and getting these kids into care.”

She claimed if the state had done more to modernize technology before the pandemic hit, there could’ve been more protections in place to detect and prevent fraudulent jobless claims.

“One of the things that I found absolutely baffling is that we did not have a robust two-factor authentication plan in place when it came to actually trying to apply for some of these services,” Mazzochi said.