SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the new state budget into law Wednesday.

The $50 billion dollar spending plan lays out all of the priorities for the upcoming fiscal year, including increased investments in education, more money for local governments and some commitments to pay down some of the state’s pension debts.

““From the beginning, I promised to work together with the General Assembly to restore fiscal responsibility to our state government after years of mismanagement,” Governor JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) said in a statement. “Thanks to our firmer fiscal foundation, we have been able to put billions of dollars back into the pockets of Illinois taxpayers while investing in our future. Our budgets have allowed thousands more students to stay in Illinois because they can afford a college degree. Balanced budgets have allowed us to modernize our infrastructure, build nation-leading clean energy production, attract industries of the future like quantum computing, and prioritize childcare for working families and our youngest children.”

The Governor made some changes before signing it, though. He is issuing a reduction veto to cut down the pay raise lawmakers are giving themselves in the budget. The Illinois Constitution gives lawmakers a Cost-of-Living Adjustment to their salaries each year. With inflation sky rocketing, both Senate and House members were going to see a five thousand dollar increase to their salaries, from $85 thousand to $90 thousand per year. That increase turned out to actually violate the Constitution, which limits the cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of a five percent raise.

“It is evident that the errors in the amounts to compensate all of these officers were inadvertent and that the General Assembly intended for the amounts set forth in Senate Bill 250 simply to implement the salaries provided by law,” Pritzker wrote in his veto notice.

The budget got no Republican votes. The super-minority party pointed to the pay raises, as well differences in priorities as reasons they couldn’t support the budget.

“We negotiated in good faith, and as a result, there are some joint priorities in this budget, specifically to support the developmentally disabled and invest in education,” Senate Minority Leader John Curran (R-Lemont) said in a statement. “Unfortunately, these positives pale in comparison to the Governor’s insistence on Illinois being the only state in the nation to provide no-strings-attached health care for non-citizens at a cost of $1.1 billion. The budget assumes the Governor will slash the cost of the program in half and provide no raises in AFSCME contract negotiations, among other gimmicks, in order to appear balanced on paper. This is simply not true.”

The Governor’s office is projecting a $183 million surplus with this year’s budget. Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza applauded the budget for responsible spending.

“This builds upon the solid foundation we’ve created in recent years with responsible budgeting for the benefit of taxpayers, children, students, the elderly and programs serving the most vulnerable citizens of Illinois,” Mendoza said.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.