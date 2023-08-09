SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a law that sets the state on the path to get a new flag.

Pritzker signed into law SB1818 on Monday, which creates a new commission to consider options for a new state flag. The commission will make recommendations to the General Assembly whether to replace the current flag, which was adopted in 1970.

“Throughout our 205-year history, Illinois has boasted two official state flags – and it may be time we create a new one that exemplifies the values of our great state,” Pritzker said. “Today, I am proud to sign SB1818 to establish the Illinois Flag Commission to aid us in this process as we decide what our future flag should represent.”

Over the next year, the commission will take suggestions and in September of 2024, they will present a list of no more than 10 options to the General Assembly. Then, the legislature will make the decision.

“Illinois’ current flag design has the state seal on it,” said Doris Turner (D-Springfield), one of the bill sponsors. “While the state seal represents government, the flag should be a symbol for the people. History is living, breathing and ever evolving and our flag needs to represent what makes Illinois the great state it is.”

The commission created by SB1818 will consist of the Illinois Secretary of State and 15 others appointed by the Governor, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House, minority leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives and other state officials.