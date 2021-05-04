Pritzker says State Fair is still on

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker said the State Fair is still on for this August.

The fair was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, but the Governor expects the state to be far along enough in the recovery process that the state will be able to have the fair in Springfield.

Pritzker said IDPH is already working on safety guidelines to make the fair safe.

“This is a very large fairgrounds. I think that you know, the idph is working with the Department of Agriculture to make sure that people will be safe,” Pritzker said. “So I think we’re gonna have a lot of fun this summer. It’s in August, everybody will come down to Springfield to enjoy it.”