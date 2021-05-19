Pritzker announces major infrastructure projects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor Pritzker announced a new phase to the Rebuild Illinois plan.

The new six year plan commits over 20 billion dollars to construction projects, with over 3 billion being spent over the next year.

Pritzker announced the new plan Wednesday in front of the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“Rebuild Illinois is of course, about infrastructure. But even more than that, it’s about investing in our future, supporting this generation and the next, making sure that we have good jobs and roads to get where we’re going and building a state where opportunity is just around the corner for everyone, no matter where you’re standing,” Pritzker said.

Over the next six years, the state will improve over 2,800 miles of roads. That is the equivalent of working on the entirety of Interstate 55 between St. Louis and Chicago nine times over.