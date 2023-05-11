Senator Tom Bennett and Senator Paul Faraci stood together after the passage of the resolution. Courtesy: Senate Democrat Caucus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Soon motorists may drive past a memorial for a late Champaign state senator.

A Senate Joint Resolution passed unanimously Thursday to honor Sen. Scott Bennett by renaming part of Interstate 74. Bennett died in December due to a brain tumor.

“Senator Bennett was treasured by friends, family and his community,” Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign), who was appointed to his seat, said. “His camaraderie and his dedication to serving his constituents will forever be missed. However, this is a way we can continue to honor him for decades to come.”

The area selected to honor Bennett is on Interstate 74 east of US 45 to the Indiana border. The resolution allows the Illinois Department of Transportation to create signage to honor Bennett on the side of the road.

His uncle, Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City), said it’s a meaningful way to remember him.

“This means a lot to the family,” Tom Bennett said. “It’s important to recognize all of the things Scott was able to accomplish by choosing to work together.”

Bennett was appointed to the Senate in 2015. He dedicated his service to promoting bipartisanship and was the Senate’s Higher Education Committee Chair.

Bennett is survived by his wife of 20 years, former Sen. Stacy Bennett, and his two kids, Sam and Emma.