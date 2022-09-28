SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago.

According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator compared to 42.6%. for the current governor.

However, in favorability, only 40.9% of respondents said they found Bailey “very or somewhat favorable”, compared to 48.6% who said the same about Pritzker.

In issues that mattered to voters, people outside of the Chicago area cared even more about the economy. 43.4% of respondents outside of the Chicago area said that was their number one concern heading into a voting booth versus 35.3% for all Illinoisans.

In national politics, 50% of all Illinoisans outside of Chicago said they’d vote for former president Donald Trump if he ran against President Joe Biden today. 41.1% said they’d vote for Biden.

And for issues, 7.8% less Illinoisans outside of Chicago support providing more funding for people outside of the state seeking an abortion and 8.1% less support a statewide ban on assault-style weapons.

It’s important to note that Chicago and its suburbs make up more than half of Illinois’ population.