Overpass could be renamed for fallen trooper

Illinois State Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Efforts are underway to name a highway overpass in honor of an Illinois trooper killed in a traffic crash.

The Freeport Journal-Standard reports the Illinois House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution to name the U.S. 20 overpass the Trooper Brooke Jones-Story Memorial Overpass.

The 34-year old trooper was killed in March when a semitrailer struck her while she was conducting a traffic stop on the highway near Freeport.

State Rep. Andrew Chesney (R) filed the resolution shortly after Jones-Story's death. Jones-Story's husband says he chose the overpass because it was in an area where his late wife often patrolled.

The resolution still needs approval from the Senate and Governor Pritzker.