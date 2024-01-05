SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – One Central Illinois sheriff says he has no plans to penalize gun owners if they fail to register their banned weapons with the Illinois State Police (ISP).

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell believes the law is unconstitutional.

“There’s many laws on the books I don’t like, but we enforce them,” Campbell, said. “This is a constitutional issue. This is a, it says that your right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed and I don’t really know how we get around that.”

The deadline for gun owners to register their assault style weapons or attachments was Jan. 1. ISP said people can still register their weapons as the law doesn’t lay out any penalties for late submissions.

But for gun owners who fail to act, the law does lay out punishments of fines and even jail time; however, many sheriffs across the state including Campbell said they have no intention of coming after people who don’t register their banned guns.

“You’re going to take law abiding citizens that happen to own a weapon, whether it’s for hunting, whether it’s for self defense or just for firing in a range, that feel like their rights are being violated, and they’re going to try to turn them into a criminal, and I can’t stand by idly and watch that happen,” Campbell said.

ISP data shows 29,357 Firearm Owner’s Identification card carriers out of the 2.4 million in Illinois registered their weapons as of this week.

That makes up about one percent of people with FOID cards, but not everyone who has a card has a weapon or attachment that must be registered under the law.

On the other hand, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he will follow the law and wants gun owners to do the same.

“I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘No, don’t follow, don’t register your assault weapons,’ because it is a law,” Heuerman said. “We unfortunately are responsible, though, for carrying out the law regardless of how we personally feel about it.”

Heuerman said he and his deputies will not be going door to door to make sure people registered their guns. No law enforcement agencies would do that because the law doesn’t require them to. He does believe this law can be a helpful tool for law enforcement in some cases.

“If a deputy feels like this might be a way to get a potentially dangerous person off of the streets, then I encourage them to use it,” Heuerman said. “I simply do not believe that that is going to be the case with any kind of consistency. I think this is going to be an anomaly whenever we would apply this, not necessarily a rule.”

Campbell said he is waiting for the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in before enforcing it.

“We will absolutely continue to, like any other law, we will enforce it, we will use good discretion and educate people, it’s what the law says,” Campbell said.

Last month, a federal judge for the Southern District of Illinois rejected an injunction to stop the registry from going into effect.