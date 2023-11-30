SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s office confirmed that there will be no holiday displays in the rotunda of the capitol this holiday season.

In years past, the statehouse has allowed different religious organizations to set up displays for the holidays. The state is not allowed to discriminate against religions, so any group was able to request space in the Capitol.

But a spokesperson for Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said they will not be allowing any displays because of the ongoing construction in the north wing of the capitol.

“Due to construction constraints, the Capitol will not be hosting decoration displays in the rotunda this year. This decision was not made lightly, but it will ensure the safety of individuals and maintain open areas necessary for workers and construction materials,” the spokesperson said in an email to WCIA.

The decision disappointed groups that had set up displays in the past, like the Lubavitch-Chabad of Illinois. The Chabad has set up a menorah in the rotunda for more than a decade, but Rabbi Meir Moscowitz says he is happy that the freedom is there to begin with.

“We thankfully live in a country that has religious freedom, and allows us to practice our faith. It’s a tremendous blessing. And it’s a beautiful symbolism that we could do this in the public. We don’t have to hunker down, we don’t have to hide,” Moscowitz said.

The entire north wing of the capitol has been under construction since 2022. Once completed, there will be a new visitor’s entrance on the north side of the building. The entire Senate Chamber is also being renovated.

Capitol Architect Andrea Aggertt told WCIA Thursday that the renovations on the north wing are on schedule, and the first wave of the project is expected to finish in 2024.

“We have been fortunate to have quality contractors with local skilled craftsmen and women assisting with the detailed task of restoring the Illinois iconic statehouse,” Aggertt said in a statement.

The Secretary of State’s office is in charge of the holiday displays, but the Capitol Architect’s office is in charge of the construction project. The Capitol Architect’s office was not involved in the decision to not allow holiday displays this year.

Allowing the displays has led to some controversies in the past. The Satanic Temple of Illinois has set up a display on several different years. The displays, ranging from a sculpture of a satanic deity as baby to a crocheted snake sitting on a basket of apples, drew criticism from one of the most powerful religious leaders in the state.

Moscowitz is ultimately fine with taking a year off from setting up the menorah in the capitol. He intends to find a new place for it this year. He also plans on making some renovations of his own to match the capitol’s new wing.

“It occurred to me that if the capital is going through some upgrades and renovation, the next year, we have to make sure we have a more beautiful, larger and nicer menorah seminar that we’ll put up,” Moscowitz said.