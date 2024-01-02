SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law went into effect Monday to help those parents during their grief.

Laura Kane was on a probationary period at work in 2018 when her 14-year-old son Zachary died by suicide. She ended up losing her job.

“I came back with still being in that fog phase, being unable to process the loss of my child to suicide,” she told WCIA.

After the death of her son, Kane created Marshmallow’s Hope Nonprofit Organization, offering counseling services to families going through the same experience. Through the nonprofit, she learned she wasn’t alone.

“I saw that it was so common that people were just returning to work, and then not being able to perform their job duties, and essentially leading up to their dismissal from their employment,” Kane said.

Thanks to her advocacy, she worked with the state legislature to create the Child Extended Bereavement Leave Act so parents who lost a child to suicide or homicide can take unpaid leave from work without losing their jobs or benefits. The law went into effect Jan. 1.

How much leave depends on the size of their workplace.

If an employer has more than 250 employees, workers under this act get 12 weeks of leave. For employers between 50 and 250 employees, workers can take six weeks off. This law does not guarantee any leave for workers who work for an employer with less than 50 employees.

Workers also don’t have to take all the time off at once.

“Grief is not linear, and everybody grieves at different steps or different levels,” Kane said.

State leaders say the new law is important as it offers security to grieving families.

“The loss of a loved one due to violence is a life-changing trauma,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said. “We have a responsibility to lead with empathy and compassion in the wake of such heartache. This is a necessary step to ensure that all Illinoisans can focus on honoring their loved ones without fearing the added hardship of job loss.”

Additionally, another law went into effect this week that amends the Victims’ Economic Security and Safety Act to guarantee employees with unpaid leave to attend or arrange a funeral and grieve if a family or household member is killed in a crime of violence.

“When people in Illinois are experience tragedy at the hands of violence, their livelihood should be protected when they’re most vulnerable,” Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan said. “The amendments to the Victims’ Economic Security and Safety Act and establishment of the Child Extended Bereavement Leave Act provide employees with some security in difficult, uncertain times.”