SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Community college students in Illinois will soon have an easier time finding their perfect programs.

A new law will make it easier for community college students to seek out the programs that fit their future plans, and it won’t cost them extra to do it.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to really disincentivize students from going into needed programs simply because of the cost factor,” the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island) said.

Under the law, community college students can go to a different community college if that school offers a program that their local community college does not offer. And they will still pay in-district tuition.

“A student could enroll locally and take the gen ed’s and their general education requirements at their local college and take just those career specific courses at the at the neighboring college or the other college,” said Matt Berry, Chief of Staff for the Illinois Community College Board.

Community colleges have worked under an agreement for the past several years that accomplishes the same goal. But now this new law locks down that agreement.

“What we’ve done is codified that agreement into law, so that it’ll stand in perpetuity,” Berry said. “And colleges in the future won’t back out if there’s a new president, or there’s a change at the institution or something.”

There is a benefit for the community colleges, too. They were often stuck with a fee when students would go to other colleges for programs their original schools did not have, but this new law will eliminate those charges.