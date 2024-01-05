When you turn 16, you might head to a DMV facility to get your driver’s license so you can get behind the wheel and hit the roads on your own.

But that’s not the only thing teens can do when they go to get their license. Now, 16-year-olds in Illinois can prepare to exercise their civic duty and pre-register to vote because of a new state law that went into effect Jan. 1.

“Research has shown that the earlier potential voters get involved in the voting process in any shape, way or form, the more likely they are to vote,” Terry Maher, the head of ILVOTE of Champaign County, a nonpartisan voter registration organization certified by the Illinois State Board of Elections, said.

In Illinois, 17-year-olds have already been able to register and vote in a primary election as long as they’re 18 the day of the general election.

Under the new law, once teens pre-register to vote, the Illinois State Board of Elections would hold onto their application. Once they’re eligible to vote, their registration information would go to their election authority. This is to ensure that once they turn 18, they’re ready to head to the polls and cast their ballot.

The Secretary of State’s office has championed the new law as a way to increase voter participation and access.

“This is a good thing to do in a general sense, it can have some partisan advantage, but it’s not a magic bullet,” Kent Redfield, UIS professor emeritus, said.

Young voters typically don’t vote in as large of numbers as older voters. Data from the Illinois State Board of Elections shows in Champaign County in 2020, the last presidential election year, more than 16,000 18 to 24 year olds cast a ballot.

While that’s similar to the numbers for other age groups in the county, more than 22,000 voters 65 and up came out to vote.

On the other hand, in Sangamon County, the State Board of Elections’ data shows that neary 7,500 18 to 24 year olds voted in the 2020 general election, the lowest of all other age groups in the county.

“There’s a big difference between how many people you register to vote, and how many of those people actually turn out to vote, so part of our job is to try and make sure that these newly registered voters actually turn out to vote,” Maher said.

ILVOTE of Champaign County has worked to get more young voters registered, hosting registration drives within the local high schools, but they’ve also focused on getting young people to get out to the polls.

“We don’t want to make it difficult in Illinois, we want everybody to vote,” Maher said.

There are a few ways young people have already been involved in the elections process. High school juniors and seniors can serve as election judges.