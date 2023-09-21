SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Constructing a business plan is all about planning for the future, but what if your plans are illegal in the present?

The owners of Share. — Springfield’s newest dispensary — don’t think that’s a problem.

“it’s hard to be able to count on, you know, the state or local governments to do things,” Part owner Chris Stone said.

The owners are already building a drive through window on the building. Drive throughs are not allowed by law now, but lawmakers have already considered the change in the past. The state did allow curbside delivery for dispensaries during the pandemic, but that measure only applies to medicinal dispensaries now.

“I do think that when we built it out, this way, we built it out with the idea that that we don’t see a lot of opposition with respect to putting drive throughs in,” Stone said.

The owners of Share. also operate Springfield Seed — one of the city’s first craft grow operations. That craft grow will eventually supply the dispensary when it is up and running, but they are also already planning for the state to legalize THC-infused beverages. That way, they can make them at Springfield seed as soon as possible if the state gives them the go ahead

“I’d really like to be able to see that the legislature takes a real hard look at being able to expand the ability for us to be able to sell THC-infused drinks,” Stone said. “I would say low THC-infused drinks, into restaurants, bars, taverns, maybe convenience stores or grocery stores.”

Chicago Democrat Lashawn Ford chairs the marijuana working group in the Illinois House of Representatives. He says the priority right now is making sure license holders have the resources they need to get up and running.

“We still have a lot of tightening up of the current law to make sure that current conditional license holders and current dispensaries does open have the support they need,” Ford said.

But he also says it’s more than likely that changes like allowing drive throughs will eventually be made

“A good business person sees the future,” Ford said. “And there is no doubt that with with the industry budding that there will be drive throughs in Illinois one day.”