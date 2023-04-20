SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The marijuana industry in Illinois is expanding with more dispensaries set to open, but some workers are asking lawmakers to fix some of the rules.

Representatives of Illinois’s small craft marijuana growers industry came to the Capitol Tuesday, asking for lawmakers to loosen some regulations previously set.

Dispensaries rely on small craft grower operations to stock their shelves.

“The good thing about Illinois is, dispensaries can only put products in stores that come from Illinois craft growers, whether it’s craft growers, or the medicinal cultivators, which was almost sets a pathway for small companies like HT23, and other craft licensed craft growers,” Reese Xavier, CEO of HT23 Growers, said. “All dispensaries are dependent on the cultivators to put product on the shelves.”

But the small craft growers say regulations are tying up money they need to get their business off the ground and keep it running. One ask is to remove a licensing program on the amount square footage they can grow marijuana.

Another is limiting the number of craft grower licenses to prevent oversaturating the market.

The Illinois General Assembly has put together a working group to suggest solutions for the industry in the coming week.