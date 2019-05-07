Lawmakers moving bill to pay subcontractors faster

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A bill at the capitol is looking to make sure subcontractors working on state projects get paid right away.

Lawmakers said they are hoping to get them their money almost a week faster than they are normally paid on these projects.

Lawmakers for the bill said faster payments would keep the door open for small construction businesses. While those against said it may do just the opposite.

Lawmakers, lobbyists and Hispanic Construction advocates are calling on subcontractors to get paid faster.

“What Senate bill 104 does is help create a better business environment in Illinois by shrinking the amount of time it takes for subcontractors to be paid by their prime contractor on state work,” said Progressive Public Affairs lobbyist Dan Johnson.

Right now, subcontractors are required to be paid within 15 calendar days after the prime contractor recieves money from the state. This bill aims to shorten that time down to seven business days.

Oak park representative Camille Lilly said the current law isolates minorities in the construction industry.

“The Black vendors, the Black cement people, the Black engineers, they are not being paid in a timely manner. In a real business they look at cash on hand in order to maintain what their next opportunity is going to be. Working with the State of Illinois and the way they are paying, their vendors do not allow them to have any cash on hand,” Lilly said.

Hacia director Jorge Perez said that lack of cash forces some companies to close up shop.

“A lot of the small businesses have to go begging and pleading to their banks and other funding sources to get the cash to keep them going to the next week, not the next 30 days but it’s a challenge of meeting weekly payroll,” Perez said.

Mahomet Senator Chapin Rose voted against the bill saying it could be hard for small businesses to meet that deadline. Telling WCIA, “A lot of small businesses are mom and pops. 15 days is well within any normal 30 day payment window and seven days seems like it would be very difficult for a lot small businesses to get it done.”

Supporters said the proposal originally called for subcontractors to get paid even faster but lawmakers said they reached an agreement of seven days so that contractors and subcontractors had a better shot at faster pay.