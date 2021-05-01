Lawmaker wants to limit third party delivery apps

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Third party delivery services for restaurants will sometimes post menus to restaurants they don’t have a deal with. A new bill in the statehouse would make that illegal.

It’s a problem that’s all too familiar for some restaurant owners in Champaign. Black Dog Smoke and Ale House never signed on with any of the apps, but they still saw their menus getting posted. It caused issues with their customers.

Any time they have contacted me and asked me about doing it, I have always said no. We end up finding out because we start to get phone calls from people who are upset about how a delivery turned out, but it wasn’t done by us.

Many restaurants turned to third party delivery services to help survive during the pandemic when indoor dining was shut down.

Bill sponsor Senator Melinda Bush (D-Grayslake) wants to make sure restaurants aren’t taken advantage of through these apps.

“While third-party delivery services can bring more money in for local restaurants, those same restaurants can be caught off guard by receiving an influx of orders and not having enough staff,” Bush said. “Additionally, it’s simply not fair for other people to receive profits from a business without permission to deliver its items.”