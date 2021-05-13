Lawmaker wants schools to send unused food home with students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — School districts across the state made a habit of giving away meals throughout the pandemic. Some provided several meals in a single day for entire families.

One lawmaker wants to make sure that continues for certain students after they return to the classroom.

The program would send any unused food from the school cafeterias home with students who are already on the school’s free and reduced lunch program.

Democratic representative Latoya Greenwood’s district covers a large portion of the Metro East — including East St. Louis and Cahokia Heights. Those two communities that sent a ton of meals home with their students. She thinks this is a logical step forward after the pandemic.

“We know a lot of families are struggling right now, and one of the most important things they need right now is good nutrition,” Greenwood said.

The bill passed out of committee today on a partisan vote after passing unanimously out of the senate last week.

Republicans voted against the idea out of concerns the bills would require the program for all school districts.