SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill named after Jelani Day is one step closer to becoming law in Illinois.

Senate Bill 3932, also referred to as the Jelani Day Bill, requires local officials to consult the FBI if they are unable to identify a body within 72 hours of finding it. Day’s body was found on Sept. 4 and it wasn’t until Sept. 23, 19 days later, that the body was confirmed to be his.

The bill was introduced in the Illinois Senate and passed on Feb. 24. On Tuesday, the bill was unanimously passed by a House committee and sent to the House floor for a full chamber vote.

If the bill passes the House, all that is needed for it to become law is Governor Pritzker’s signature.