ISBE says students need fast internet
ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The State Board of Education is asking lawmakers to put up more than $16 million to guarantee every student in the state has access to high speed internet.
Though the number of schools with broadband has jumped the last three years, 400,000 kids in the state still lack fast internet. Education advocates argue, without those digital tools, students are left behind.
The $16 million will be used to install fiber optic cable lines. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing a plan to set the money aside, pulling it from the state's school infrastructure fund.
More Stories
-
ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- It's down to the wire. In just days, voters will…
-
ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Downstate Congresswoman Cheri Bustos is in…
-
ILLINOIS (WCIA) In a wide-ranging half-hour interview at a political…