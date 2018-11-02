ISBE says students need fast internet Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The State Board of Education is asking lawmakers to put up more than $16 million to guarantee every student in the state has access to high speed internet.

Though the number of schools with broadband has jumped the last three years, 400,000 kids in the state still lack fast internet. Education advocates argue, without those digital tools, students are left behind.

The $16 million will be used to install fiber optic cable lines. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing a plan to set the money aside, pulling it from the state's school infrastructure fund.

