Investigation into LaSalle Veteran’s Home outbreak continues

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lawmakers are still trying to get to the bottom of the COVID outbreak at LaSalle Veteran’s Home that lead to 39 deaths.

An Inspector General report showed repeated failures to follow COVID guidelines and chronic miscommunication between the facility and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs. On three seperate occasions this past week, House and Senate committees grilled Pritzker administration members.

“From reading the report and hearing the testimony today, it is clear that there are areas that need to be improved,” Democratic Senator Tom Cullerton said in a statement. “While the testimony today provided some clarity to the situation, we need to see real changes to the communication methods that failed these veterans. I have faith that Director Prince will implement the changes needed to prevent any tragedy like this in the future.”

House Republicans on Friday were not ready to go as far as to say there should be a criminal investigation into the outbreak. They said there should be more hearing in order to decide if that’s necessary or not.

“They had expectations of private nursing homes, but they didn’t follow those expectations at their own facilities. These are people that gave a lot for our country and our state and they deserve more,” Republican Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer said.

The report showed inconsistencies in the facilities quarantine policies. People returning from trips to the hospital stopped having to quarantine for a full two weeks during the summer of 2020, because the trips were deemed low-risk according to the report.