ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Sports betting has been legal for more than two years now. But starting Saturday, people will not have to drive to a casino to sign up for an app.

In-person registration was one of the more controversial parts of sports betting being legalized in the state.

Due to the pandemic, anybody who wanted to sign up for a sports betting app needed to do so at a casino. That was a big problem because some people had to drive hours to get to one of the casinos with a sports betting app.

But starting Saturday, people will be able to sign up from anywhere within the state.

Since legalizing sports betting, the state’s handle is over $8 billion. From that $8 billion, the state has brought in over $670 million in revenue.

While people will not have to travel to a casino to sign up for an app, the app will still not work if they are outside of the state.